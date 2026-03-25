Nicola Peltz highlights Brooklyn Beckham’s romantic note amid family rift headlines

Nicola Peltz shared a heartfelt love note from husband Brooklyn Beckham amid reports the couple will address family tensions in an upcoming tell-all docuseries.
Taking to Instagram account, the Lola actress shared a glimpse into her private life as she dropped the snap of Victoria and David Beckham’s son hand written note.
It read: “I didn't want to wake you but I fed the dogs gave them meds. I'll be back from the gym soon, get your beauty rest. I love you so so so much love Brooklyn xxxxxxx”
Notably, this cute update came amid Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reportedly in talks for a Hulu docuseries about his cooking career and family feud, following his recent six-page Instagram statement distancing himself from his family.
The aspiring chef may compete with his estranged parents, Victoria and David, with a Hulu docuseries on his culinary ventures and family feud.
Brooklyn and Peltz reportedly want to tell their story on their own terms, free from her wealthy family’s influence.
As per The Sun, a source shared, “They'd be instantly propelled firmly into the big leagues and in direct competition with Netflix, which, of course, has its own Beckham ties having run authored documentaries by both of his parents.”
The insider added, “Brooklyn and Nicola have been offered big money interviews before but turned them all down. When they do decide to speak, it will be on their own terms.”
They mentioned, “They also want to make it clear they are not being controlled by the Peltz family and that they make their own decisions.”
To note, Brooklyn Beckham made it clear he does not want to reconcile with his family, citing a desire for independence and a life free from the "Brand Beckham" image.