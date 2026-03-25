Stephen Colbert, son join forces on new ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie at Warner Bros

Stephen Colbert and his son are teaming up for a new Lord of the Rings movie, currently in development at Warner Bros.
On Tuesday night, the announcement came through the studio’s various social media accounts.
The video announcement opened with Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson giving a quick update about the next film in the fantasy franchise: Andy Serkis’ The Hunt for Gollum.
Jackson said, “Andy is doing a terrific job. It’s looking amazing. The script is coming together really well and I think it’s going to be a really good film.”
He teased his “very special partner” for the next film after The Hunt for Gollum, titled The Lord of the Rings: Shadows of the Past.
That partner is Stephen Colbert, who joined via video call, saying the movie will be based on unused chapters from The Fellowship of the Ring that didn’t appear in Jackson’s 2001 adaptation.
“You know what the books mean to me, and what your films mean to me,” Colbert told Jackson.
He added, “But the thing I found myself reading over and over again were the six chapters early on in [‘The Fellowship of the Ring’] that ya’ll never developed into the first movie back in the day. It’s basically the chapter ‘Three is Company’ [Chapter III] through ‘Fog on the Barrow-Downs’ [Chapter VIII]. And I thought, ‘Oh, wait, maybe that could be its own story that could fit into the larger story. Could we make something that was completely faithful to the books while also being completely faithful to the movies that you guys had already made?'”
A a new Lord of the Rings movie is set for release in 2027.