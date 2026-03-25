Robert Pattinson settles 'Team Edward vs Team Jacob' debate with one comment

Robert Pattinson has given his final verdict on the Team Edward vs Team Jacob debate!
During his interview with Canal+, a French channel, The Batman actor, who was there for the promo of his upcoming film The Drama, alongside Zendaya, was asked whether he was Team Edward or Team Jacob during the Twilight days.
While Zendaya simply replied, "Team Edward, all day, let's go," earning a smile from Robert, the Mickey 17 actor had a surprising truth to share on the matter.
"No one's Team Jacob. That was a marketing thing," Robert noted, earning laughter from her co-star.
Fans immediately jumped on social media to react to Robert "exposing" the industry, as one fan on X penned, "He really said the quiet part out loud, didn't he?"
"That's so on brand for Robert Pattinson. Man basically said we were all arguing for nothing, just vibes and marketing the whole time," a second fan noted.
The surprising comment came as Zendaya and Robert attended the premiere of The Drama on Tuesday in Paris.
During the outing, Zendaya once again sparked buzz by wearing a gorgeous white dress and decorated her hand with what appeared to be a wedding ring amid wedding speculations with Tom Holland.
The Drama follows an engaged couple, Emma and Charlie, who have to deal with some major twists and turns right before their big day.
For the unversed, the A24 film is set to be hit theatres on April 3.