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  • By Sidra Khan
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Chappell Roan security video resurfaces after Jude Law’s daughter incident

The ‘Casual’ singer has been receiving massive backlash after her security guard allegedly harassed Jude Law’s 11YO daughter

  • By Sidra Khan
Chappell Roan security video resurfaces after Jude Law’s daughter incident
Chappell Roan security video resurfaces after Jude Law’s daughter incident

Amid the ongoing fury over her security staff’s “aggressive” behavior with Jude Law’s daughter, Chappell Roan has been hit by another wave of troll.

On its Instagram account on Tuesday, March 24, Deuxmoi shared a shocking video of the Casual singer with her security team, filmed last month, which is now trending on social media, fueling backlash.

In the viral clip, Roan can be seen at an airport, sending her guard after a fan who she believed was filming her.

The video comes just days after Brazilian footballer Jorginho took to his official Instagram Stories to slam the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker after her security team harassed his wife, Catherine Harding, and her 11-year-old daughter Ada Law, whom Catherine shares with her former husband, actor Jude Law.

After receiving brutal backlash over the incident, Chappell Roan shared her side of the story, clarifying, "I’m just gonna tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard, who is not my personal security. I didn’t even see a woman and a child. Like I did not.”

"No one came up to me. No one bothered me. Like, I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I think these people were staying at the hotel as well. So the fact that, like, a security guard who is,” she explained.

Notably, following the incident, Chappell Roan’s concert at Todo Mundo no Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was banned by the city’s mayor Eduardo Cavaliere.

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