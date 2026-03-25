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  • By Fatima Hassan
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Dwayne Johnson’s 'Jumanji 3' faces delay amid shocking transformation drama

'The Smashing Machine' star sparked online debate with his dramatic hair transformation for special character

  • By Fatima Hassan
Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji 3 faces delay amid shocking transformation drama
Dwayne Johnson’s 'Jumanji 3' faces delay amid shocking transformation drama 

Dwayne Johnson's new film, Jumanji 3, has faced an unexpected delay amid the actor's shocking transformation chaos.

On Tuesday, March 24, Variety reported that The Rock's highly anticipated movie's release date has now been pushed to Christmas Day in December of this year.

The Kevin Hart and the professional wrestler, whose real name is Dwayne Douglas Johnson, starring threequel was previously scheduled to premiere on December 11.

Notably, the decision has been made to avoid the box office clash with high-profile mega projects, including Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday.

Jumanji has been fans' beloved since its 1995 release, followed by Jumanji: The Next Level, which premiered on December 13, 2019.

This update came while Dwayne Johnson was promoting his highly anticipated animated Disney film, Moana 3.

The 53-year-old American actor unveiled the first glimpse at his upcoming movie, sparking widespread chaos among his fans over his shocking transformation.

Dwayne has just stunned fans with his dramatic transition in The Smashing Machine last year, and has upside-down changed his hairstyle for Moana's third instalment, leaving the internet in a frenzy.

The new trailer featured the actor, who is set to reprise his role as Uncle Maui in Moana, in a long wig.

For those unaware, in the first and second parts of his animated film, Dwayne Johnson lent his voice to his iconic character as Maui.

However, in the third part, the father of three brings his animated character to life by gracefully carrying the hair extensions.

Moana 3 will premiere in theatres on July 10 of this year. 

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