Selena Gomez declares herself ‘single’ amid Benny Blanco cheating rumors?

Selena Gomez has released a bombshell statement amid her husband, Benny Blanco’s, cheating buzz.
Recently, a screenshot went viral online claiming to be the American singer and actress’s deleted Instagram Story in which she declared herself “single.”
“Just clearing things up... I'm single. No drama, no hidden story, just focusing on myself and my peace for now,” read the update.
Shutting down the buzz, The Tab confirmed that the alleged Story circulating on Selena Gomez’s name is fabricated, and there is no sign that the Rare Beauty founder posted or deleted the update.
This followed shortly after it was alleged that the Only Murders in the Building actress caught her husband, Benny Blanco, cheating on her.
In the viral rumors, it has been alleged that Gomez and Blanco have hit a rough patch in their seven-month-long marriage as the singer caught her husband cheating with another celebrity after seeing his texts.
It was also alleged that Selena Gomez has left her marital home in Los Angeles and has moved back to her previous apartment.
The I Said I Love You First singer got married to the American record producer in September 2025 after dating his for more than two years.