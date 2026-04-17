News
News

D4vd arrest video: Singer led away in handcuffs amid heavy police presence

D4vd has been arrested on suspicion of murder of Celeste Rivas, whose body was found in his vehicle seven months ago

D4vd arrest video: Singer led away in handcuffs amid heavy police presence
D4vd arrest video: Singer led away in handcuffs amid heavy police presence 

D4vd has been arrested in suspicion of the murder of Celeste Rivas seven months after her body was discovered, and new footage from the scene showed the singer being taken out of his home in handcuffs, surrounded by gun-wielding officers from the LAPD.

In the video, the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, could be seen with his hands handcuffed behind his back as he is led down a residential street in the Hollywood Hill shortly after 5 p.m. on April 16.

Prior to his arrest on Thursday, D4vd, who was named a target in the investigation of Celeste, a teen whose decomposed and dismembered body was discovered in the trunk of his Tesla last September, remained out of the public eye, with no reports on his whereabouts.

The footage showed officers heavily armed, carrying guns, and some wearing tactical helmets and protective gear.

Police at the scene to arrest D4vd
Police at the scene to arrest D4vd

A neighbour told The California Post that she witnessed "so many cops" on the street just before the singer was taken into custody. One officer on a loudspeaker outside the home shouted, "Surrender!"

"We came to the home with a probable cause arrest warrant for him," LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division commanding officer Capt. Scot M. Williams confirmed to the outlet on the scene.

He added, "We did the best we can to keep tabs on him, but once we developed probable cause to arrest him for murder, then we were on him pretty diligently."

The LAPD confirmed that the Romantic Homicide singer was arrested for the murder of Celeste Rivas, and he was held without bail.

Moreover, despite the arrest and seven months since the body discovery, no cause of death in Celeste's case has been revealed, and a judge ordered that the teen's death records should be sealed in November to ensure officers received information from the medical examiner before the public.

Celeste Rivas was last reported missing by her family in April 2024; however, it was not the first time she had run away from their Lake Elsinore home. 

Since the discovery of her body in the Tesla registered under D4vd's name, the singer has been at the centre of the investigation and the internet speculations, especially amid romance speculation between D4vd, 21, and the minor, who was 13 when she went missing.

Rihanna gives sarcastic reply to viral claim about her fourth pregnancy
Rihanna gives sarcastic reply to viral claim about her fourth pregnancy
Inside Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis low-key wedding plans
Inside Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis low-key wedding plans
Sydney Sweeney slammed over controversial ‘Euphoria’ baby costume
Sydney Sweeney slammed over controversial ‘Euphoria’ baby costume
Miley Cyrus' heartfelt reaction to Lainey Wilson as 'Hannah Montana' impersonator revealed
Miley Cyrus' heartfelt reaction to Lainey Wilson as 'Hannah Montana' impersonator revealed
Katy Perry beau Justin Trudeau reacts to 'deeply damaging' assault claims against her
Katy Perry beau Justin Trudeau reacts to 'deeply damaging' assault claims against her
Olivia Rodrigo unleashes 'drop dead' amid Cameron Winter ‘romance’
Olivia Rodrigo unleashes 'drop dead' amid Cameron Winter ‘romance’
Christina Applegate faces health concerns amid MS battle
Christina Applegate faces health concerns amid MS battle
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make 'clear request' to wedding guests after snubbing parents
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make 'clear request' to wedding guests after snubbing parents
Katie Price reacts on seventh driving ban: ‘I am going to....’
Katie Price reacts on seventh driving ban: ‘I am going to....’
Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. reunite to preview 'Avengers: Doomsday' at CinemaCon
Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. reunite to preview 'Avengers: Doomsday' at CinemaCon
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton move-in rumors heat up after unusual shopping trip
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton move-in rumors heat up after unusual shopping trip
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively plan shocking escape to ditch legal mess
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively plan shocking escape to ditch legal mess

Popular News

Former Eagles star Alshon Jeffery arrested for insurance fraud

Former Eagles star Alshon Jeffery arrested for insurance fraud
34 minutes ago
CDC issues warning for significantly increasing cases of Shigella infections in US

CDC issues warning for significantly increasing cases of Shigella infections in US
57 minutes ago
Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz amid Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz amid Israel-Lebanon ceasefire
2 hours ago