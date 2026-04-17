D4vd arrest video: Singer led away in handcuffs amid heavy police presence 

D4vd has been arrested in suspicion of the murder of Celeste Rivas seven months after her body was discovered, and new footage from the scene showed the singer being taken out of his home in handcuffs, surrounded by gun-wielding officers from the LAPD.
In the video, the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, could be seen with his hands handcuffed behind his back as he is led down a residential street in the Hollywood Hill shortly after 5 p.m. on April 16.
Prior to his arrest on Thursday, D4vd, who was named a target in the investigation of Celeste, a teen whose decomposed and dismembered body was discovered in the trunk of his Tesla last September, remained out of the public eye, with no reports on his whereabouts.
The footage showed officers heavily armed, carrying guns, and some wearing tactical helmets and protective gear.
A neighbour told The California Post that she witnessed "so many cops" on the street just before the singer was taken into custody. One officer on a loudspeaker outside the home shouted, "Surrender!"
"We came to the home with a probable cause arrest warrant for him," LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division commanding officer Capt. Scot M. Williams confirmed to the outlet on the scene.
He added, "We did the best we can to keep tabs on him, but once we developed probable cause to arrest him for murder, then we were on him pretty diligently."
The LAPD confirmed that the Romantic Homicide singer was arrested for the murder of Celeste Rivas, and he was held without bail.
Moreover, despite the arrest and seven months since the body discovery, no cause of death in Celeste's case has been revealed, and a judge ordered that the teen's death records should be sealed in November to ensure officers received information from the medical examiner before the public.
Celeste Rivas was last reported missing by her family in April 2024; however, it was not the first time she had run away from their Lake Elsinore home.
Since the discovery of her body in the Tesla registered under D4vd's name, the singer has been at the centre of the investigation and the internet speculations, especially amid romance speculation between D4vd, 21, and the minor, who was 13 when she went missing.