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Zayn Malik sparks health fears with hospital selfie on 'Konnakol' release day

The 'Dusk Till Dawn' crooner has shared that he is still recovering after being rushed to hospital following gig cancellation

Zayn Malik sparks health fears with hospital selfie on Konnakol release day
Zayn Malik sparks health fears with hospital selfie on 'Konnakol' release day

Zayn Malik has shared a devastating health update on the date of his new album, Konnakol, release.

On Friday, April 17, the Pillowtalk hitmaker sparked concern with a hospital snap, sharing with fans that he is "still recovering" from a mystery illness and thanked cardiologists, intensifying fans' worries.

Zayn Malik cancels show amid illness

The health update came after the One Direction alum had to pull out of a Q&A at Circuit, Kingston, with hours' notice, citing illness.

The April 13 show has since been rescheduled for fans, who were looking forward to meeting him and hearing songs from his new album, Konnakol, which dropped today.

Zayn Malik in Hospital

In the snap shared on his Instagram Story, Zayn could be seen in a hospital gown, with a wire strapped onto his chest and a cannula in his arm.

The image showed the singer with a blood pressure cuff on his arm and an ECG machine nearby, though he did not disclose the nature of his medical emergency.

"To my fans – thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always," he penned alongside the snap.

Zayn continued, "Been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering. Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week, I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding."

picture credit: Zayn Malik/ Instagram
picture credit: Zayn Malik/ Instagram

"Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends! Big big love xx x."

Zayn Malik new album 'Konnakol'

The health update came on April 17, the day Zayn Malik's fifth studio album, KONNAKOL, is scheduled to be released, which has been described as his most South Asian album as of yet.

The album was announced in February 2026 and include tracks such as Nusrat and Die for Me

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