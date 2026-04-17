Natalie Portman announces 3rd pregnancy, first with boyfriend Tanguy Destable

Natalie Portman is growing her family with her beau, Tanguy Destable.
The 44-year-old actress and film producer, during her latest interview with Harper’s Bazaar, announced a joyful news, revealing that she is pregnant with her third child, and her first with her boyfriend.
Expressing her excitement, the Black Swan actress shared, “Tanguy and I are very excited. I’m just grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”
During the interview, Portman revealed that her dad is a fertility doctor, noting, “I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant. I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing.”
“And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude,” she delightfully added.
The No Strings Attached actress went on to share that since “it’s probably the last time” she’s pregnant, she is “cherish[ing] every moment.
“There’s a calm [this time] and knowing myself: who I want to spend time with, what kind of energy I want around me,” she added. “That makes the experience so beautiful every day,” Portman concluded.
Natalie Portman children:
Natalie Portman shares two children, son Aleph and daughter Amalia, with her ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied.
Natalie Portman and Tanguy Destable relationship:
The American actress has been romantically involved with French musician Tanguy Destabe since March 2025, with the couple set to welcome their first baby soon.