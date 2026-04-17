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Natalie Portman announces 3rd pregnancy, first with boyfriend Tanguy Destable

The ‘Black Swan’ actress is set to welcome her first baby with partner Tanguy Destable

Natalie Portman announces 3rd pregnancy, first with boyfriend Tanguy Destable
Natalie Portman announces 3rd pregnancy, first with boyfriend Tanguy Destable

Natalie Portman is growing her family with her beau, Tanguy Destable.

The 44-year-old actress and film producer, during her latest interview with Harper’s Bazaar, announced a joyful news, revealing that she is pregnant with her third child, and her first with her boyfriend.

Expressing her excitement, the Black Swan actress shared, “Tanguy and I are very excited. I’m just grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

During the interview, Portman revealed that her dad is a fertility doctor, noting, “I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant. I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing.”

“And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude,” she delightfully added.

The No Strings Attached actress went on to share that since “it’s probably the last time” she’s pregnant, she is “cherish[ing] every moment.

“There’s a calm [this time] and knowing myself: who I want to spend time with, what kind of energy I want around me,” she added. “That makes the experience so beautiful every day,” Portman concluded.

Natalie Portman children:

Natalie Portman shares two children, son Aleph and daughter Amalia, with her ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied.

Natalie Portman and Tanguy Destable relationship:

The American actress has been romantically involved with French musician Tanguy Destabe since March 2025, with the couple set to welcome their first baby soon.

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