Miley Cyrus' heartfelt reaction to Lainey Wilson as 'Hannah Montana' impersonator revealed

Miley Cyrus’ reaction to Lainey Wilson revealed that she once worked as a Hannah Montana impersonator.
While conversing with PEOPLE, in this week's cover story, the country star said, "I get to be the songwriter and businesswoman, and then I get to take the hat off every now and then and be Lainey the sister, the friend, the daughter, the fiancée.”
She added, "It's a good balance right now."
Before finding fame, she spent her teen years impersonating Hannah Montana, with clips featured in her Netflix documentary Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool, streaming April 22.
"It's crazy that we're putting this documentary out, and it shows a little bit of my Hannah Montana journey, and then Miley did her Hannah-versary," Wilson said of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.
She mentioned, "It feels pretty serendipitous."
Sharing about, the Flower singer’s reaction, Wilson noted, "Miley knows about my Hannah Montana journey, and I'm very aware of her Hannah Montana journey," she says. "Ours looked very different. I didn't have the Malibu mansion, but I had a little portable sound system and a lot of birthday parties that I got to go sing at."
Wilson stated Cyrus "absolutely loves" that she impersonated Hannah.
To note, Wilson also got a chance to join Cyrus, also 33, at the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premiere in Los Angeles on March 23.