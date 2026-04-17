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Meghan Trainor heavily trolled after abruptly cancelling Get in Girl Tour

The 'Made You Look' singer Meghan Trainor sparks outrage after scrapping her 2026 tour, Get in Girl

Meghan Trainor heavily trolled after abruptly cancelling Get in Girl Tour
Meghan Trainor heavily trolled after abruptly cancelling Get in Girl Tour

Meghan Trainor has landed herself in brutal trolling over her shocking move.

The Made You Look singer took to her official Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 16, to share a disappointing news with fans, announcing that she has cancelled her 2026 tour, Get in Girl.

"After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I've made the difficult decision to cancel The Get In Girl Tour," announced Trainor.

The mother-of-three continued, "Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time."

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram 

She went on to express, "I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down. But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now."

The songstress concluded her statement promising that she will be back soon, and cannot wait for fans to hear her new record.

Concluding her statement, Meghan Trainor expressed that she is so proud of her new project and is endlessly grateful for fans' continued love and support.

Fans' reactions:

Meghan Trainor's disappointing update sparked fury among fans, who trolled the singer on Instagram.

"Translation: Tickets weren't selling," roasted one, while another slammed, "Ticket sales that bad?"

A third asked, "She was going on tour?"

"It's called poor ticket sales," slammed a fourth.

Meghan Trainor new album:

Meghan Trainor is set to release her upcoming seventh studio album, Toy With Me, on April 24, 2026.

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