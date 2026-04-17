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Eminem's daughter Alaina welcomes first baby, reveals sweet name honoring sisters

Eminem's eldest daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, announces birth of first child with husband Matt Moeller

Eminems daughter Alaina welcomes first baby, reveals sweet name honoring sisters
Eminem's daughter Alaina welcomes first baby, reveals sweet name honoring sisters

It's time to celebrate for Eminem and family as they welcome a new member.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, April 16, the American rapper's eldest daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, shared a joyful update, announcing the birth of her first child with husband, Matt Moeller.

In the post, she shared three slides featuring heartwarming glimpses of their adorable baby girl.

Revealing her newborn daughter's name, Alaina shared that it was inspired by her two sister, Hailie Jade Scott and Stevie Laine Scott.

"my heart outside my body she's everything and more. Scottie Marie Moeller born 4/14/26," announced Alaina, continuing, "welcome to the world my sweet darling."

Opening up about the inspiration behind her baby girl's name, Eminem's adopted daughter penned, "Scottie, in honor of my "scott sisters". The women who have given the name and my life so much meaning."

The 32-year-old wished, "May she now give it a meaning of her own and always know how loved she is, by mom + dad, and her aunties."

"To my husband, I can't believe she's ours. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift of my life. I love you endlessly," she concluded.

For those unversed, Alaina Marie Scott, born on February 22, 1993, is the adopted daughter of Eminem.

Besides her, the rapper has two more children, biological daughter Hailie Jade (born in 1995) and adopted daughter Stevie Laine Scott (born in 2002).

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