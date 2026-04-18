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Hailey Bieber turns Olivia Rodrigo’s fan, vibes to her new single ‘Drop Dead’

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber gives special shout-out to Olivia Rodrigo as she listens to her new track ‘Drop Dead’

Hailey Bieber turns Olivia Rodrigo’s fan, vibes to her new single ‘Drop Dead’
Hailey Bieber turns Olivia Rodrigo’s fan, vibes to her new single ‘Drop Dead’

Hailey Bieber has become Olivia Rodrigo’s cheerleader!

The 29-year-old American model took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 17, to give a huge shout-out to the Traitor singer as she vibed to her new single.

In the update, the Rhode founder posted a screenshot of Rodrigo’s latest track, Drop Dead, from her upcoming third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love, playing on her phone.

Giving a heartfelt nod to the Drivers License singer, Bieber wrote, “yeah. @oliviarodrigo.”

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo released Drop Dead on Thursday night, April 16, after which she took to her official Instagram account to share a heartwarming message with fans.

“drop dead is out now!!!! I love this song so much!!! it’s the first chapter in the story of ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ and it makes me wanna skip around and roll the windows down and make out!” she captioned.

The songstress continued, “I was lucky enough to film the music video at the palace of Versailles a few months ago with the wonderful @petrafcollins and I’m so stoked with how it turned out. I hope you guys love it as much as I do xoxoxoxo.”

Olivia Rodrigo new album release date:

Olivia Rodrigo is scheduled to release her third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love, on June 12, 2026.

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