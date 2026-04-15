Prince Harry misses crucial chance to fight visa claims amid King Charles' US visit

Prince Harry's US visa files have been delayed until the end of King Charles' state visit to the US.
As reported by the Daily Mail, the US officials have postponed a planned release of his visa documents until the conclusion of the monarch's trip to Washington.
This comes amid intense demand by campaigners, who have been asking to view the files, to see if the Duke of Sussex lied on his application for a US visa about whether he had ever taken drugs.
Since moving to America, Harry had admitted in his bombshell memoir Spare that he previously used marijuana and cocaine.
US think tank the Heritage Foundation and researcher Mike Howell brought a freedom of information case and sued the US State Department to check the files.
In a new court filing in Washington, DC, made public this week, officials admitted they missed a March target to hand over documents.
The next update in the case had been postponed until at least June 12, almost two months after the royal trip's conclusion.
While the filing does not mention the king's state visit, the timing has worked out for the monarch, who would be able to distance himself from any possible embarrassment.
King Charles' and Queen Camilla's state visit to the US is scheduled from April 27 to April 30 to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence and will be hosted by President Trump at the White House.
The legal fight focuses on Harry's admissions, which could be a problem as per US immigration rules.
Visa applicants are asked about any past drug use, and admissions can potentially bar ordinary applicants from entering the country or lead to their deportation.
Lawyers representing the Heritage Foundation argue there is a clear public interest in seeing how the administrations of Joe Biden and now Donald Trump handled the case.
US officials insist the delays are purely bureaucratic, citing the sheer volume of material and the need to consult across multiple government offices before releasing any documents.
Previously, the Trump administration has denied claims that Prince Harry received any special treatment, sharing that the prince's application had followed all the "applicable rules and regulations".