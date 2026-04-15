King Charles embarks on surprise Scotland visit to mark major milestone

King Charles caught the locals by surprise as he visited a whisky shop and newsagents' in a small Scottish village this week.
On Tuesday, April 14, the monarch spent some time in Aboyne near Aberdeen, which is just a 30-minute drive from Balmoral Castle.
He visited George Stratchan Limited, a newsagents' which holds a royal warrant, with the King sharing with the locals that he used to visit the place during his childhood stays in Balmoral.
Charles was in the area to celebrate the business' 100th anniversary, with a notable police presence seen on the streets ahead of his unannounced visit.
As reported by Hello magazine, one resident told the local paper Press and Journal that they were "shocked" to see the king, with another saying he had appeared "delighted" to be in the area.
The Black Faced Sheep, an independent cafe in Aboyne, hailed the "exciting visit" in a post on social media.
The outing is the first time King Charles has been seen in public since attending the Easter Sunday service in Windsor on April 5.
It also marks his first appearance since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off their long-awaited Australia trip this week.
Moreover, King Charles is eyeing a packed schedule in the coming weeks, as next week, the king, alongside other members of the royal family, is set to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday.
The late Queen's life will be remembered during a series of events held around her birthday, April 21.
Following that, the king and queen are also scheduled to undertake a four-day trip to the US from April 27 to April 30 to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, meeting President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania.