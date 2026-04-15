News
News

King Charles embarks on surprise Scotland visit to mark major milestone

The British monarch visited a tiny Scottish village in his first outing since attending the Easter Sunday service in Windsor

King Charles embarks on surprise Scotland visit to mark major milestone
King Charles embarks on surprise Scotland visit to mark major milestone

King Charles caught the locals by surprise as he visited a whisky shop and newsagents' in a small Scottish village this week.

On Tuesday, April 14, the monarch spent some time in Aboyne near Aberdeen, which is just a 30-minute drive from Balmoral Castle.

He visited George Stratchan Limited, a newsagents' which holds a royal warrant, with the King sharing with the locals that he used to visit the place during his childhood stays in Balmoral.

Charles was in the area to celebrate the business' 100th anniversary, with a notable police presence seen on the streets ahead of his unannounced visit.

As reported by Hello magazine, one resident told the local paper Press and Journal that they were "shocked" to see the king, with another saying he had appeared "delighted" to be in the area.

The Black Faced Sheep, an independent cafe in Aboyne, hailed the "exciting visit" in a post on social media.

King Charles
King Charles

The outing is the first time King Charles has been seen in public since attending the Easter Sunday service in Windsor on April 5.

It also marks his first appearance since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off their long-awaited Australia trip this week.

Moreover, King Charles is eyeing a packed schedule in the coming weeks, as next week, the king, alongside other members of the royal family, is set to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday.

The late Queen's life will be remembered during a series of events held around her birthday, April 21.

Following that, the king and queen are also scheduled to undertake a four-day trip to the US from April 27 to April 30 to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, meeting President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania.

Prince Harry announces exciting 'new chapter' of 'Invictus Games' in Australia
Prince Harry announces exciting 'new chapter' of 'Invictus Games' in Australia
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt for separate outings amid Australia trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt for separate outings amid Australia trip
Prince Harry reveals UK therapist's crucial 'warning' before his new role: 'helped me'
Prince Harry reveals UK therapist's crucial 'warning' before his new role: 'helped me'
Meghan Markle set to make special guest appearance at MasterChef Australia: Details
Meghan Markle set to make special guest appearance at MasterChef Australia: Details
King Charles urged to 'cancel' US trip as high-profile state visit sparks tensions
King Charles urged to 'cancel' US trip as high-profile state visit sparks tensions
Prince Harry calls himself an 'upgrade of King Charles' in new emotional speech
Prince Harry calls himself an 'upgrade of King Charles' in new emotional speech
Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles' USA & Bermuda travel plans: Key details inside
Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles' USA & Bermuda travel plans: Key details inside
Shock for Prince William and Harry as Princess Diana linked to Epstein
Shock for Prince William and Harry as Princess Diana linked to Epstein
Meghan Markle sparks 'PR stunt' claims after 'no wrinkle' compliment in Australia
Meghan Markle sparks 'PR stunt' claims after 'no wrinkle' compliment in Australia
Meghan Markle gives big shock to Royal Family with unexpected move in Australia
Meghan Markle gives big shock to Royal Family with unexpected move in Australia
King Charles sets record straight on whether he will ever 'forgive' Andrew
King Charles sets record straight on whether he will ever 'forgive' Andrew
Prince Harry suffers another legal setback amid Australia trip with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry suffers another legal setback amid Australia trip with Meghan Markle

Popular News

Israel continues deadly strikes in southern Lebanon despite US-led talks

Israel continues deadly strikes in southern Lebanon despite US-led talks
27 minutes ago
Sony PS Plus Extra & Premium mid-month titles leaked ahead of release

Sony PS Plus Extra & Premium mid-month titles leaked ahead of release
2 hours ago
Prince Harry announces exciting 'new chapter' of 'Invictus Games' in Australia

Prince Harry announces exciting 'new chapter' of 'Invictus Games' in Australia
2 hours ago