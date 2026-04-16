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Prince Harry once again brings Princess Diana's death in painful reflection on Royal role

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry blames Royal life for Princess Diana's tragic death, 'it killed my mum'

Prince Harry once again brings Princess Dianas death in painful reflection on Royal role
Prince Harry once again brings Princess Diana's death in painful reflection on Royal role

Prince Harry once again reflected on one of the most painful chapter of his life during his and Meghan Markle's Australia visit.

On Thursday, April 16, after delivering a keynote speech at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne on "leadership, psychosocial safety and human connection in the workplace", Harry revealed reason of not wanting a royal role, and, it was linked to his late mom, Princess Diana's tragic death.

During a discussion with Australian business leader and former politician Brendan Nelson, Harry confessed, "After my mum died just before my 13th birthday – I was like: ‘I don’t want this job. I don’t want this role – wherever this is headed, I don’t like it."

The Duke of Sussex continued, "It killed my mum and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years."

"Eventually I realised – well, hang on, if there was somebody else in this position, how would they be making the most of this platform and this ability and the resources that come with it to make a difference in the world? And also, what would my mum want me to do? And that really changed my own perspective," added Harry.

Prince Harry - who stepped down from his royal duties in 2020 and left the UK alongside wife Megha, lost his and Prince William's mother in 1997, who died in a tragic car crash in Paris.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Australia on Tuesday, April 14, for their second trip as a couple.

They last paid a historic visit Down Under in 2018, when Meghan was pregnant with Prince Archie.

This confession from Harry came just hours after his multi-sporting event, The Invictus Games announced a festival, scheduled to be held in October in Perth, Australia.


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