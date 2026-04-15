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Prince Harry announces exciting 'new chapter' of 'Invictus Games' in Australia

The Duke of Sussex makes delightful announcement on 'The Invictus Games' amid Australia tour

Prince Harry announces exciting new chapter of Invictus Games in Australia
Prince Harry announces exciting 'new chapter' of 'Invictus Games' in Australia

Prince Harry spread joy with exciting new announcement for The Invictus Games amid his Australia tour with Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex - who arrived in Australia on Tuesday, April 14, for his first state visit since 2018, has announced an exciting new event in Perth, scheduled in October.

On Wednesday, the official Instagram account of Harry's multi-sporting event - which the duke founded in 2015, announced The Invictus Australia Sports festival.

Alongside Harry's delightful photos with TIG team, was a caption which read, "We’re excited to announce a new chapter for the Invictus Movement, as the #InvictusGames Foundation launches the Invictus Australia Sports Festival in Perth, coming in October 2026."

It continued, "Delivered with Invictus Australia and presented by ATCO, this new international event expands opportunities for recovery through sport beyond the Invictus Games."

"Bringing together competitors from across the region, it will strengthen pathways for year-round recovery and connection," the caption added.

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