Kate Middleton and Princess Anne make surprise move to outshine Harry and Meghan

Kate Middleton is seemingly prepared to outshine Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Australian trip.
The Princess of Wales has made a surprise move with Princess Anne to throw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex completely out of the spotlight.
Catharine's envy towards estranged British Royal Family members, Harry and Meghan, was significantly exposed when Buckingham Palace revealed her key role for the upcoming Anzac Day celebrations.
Which felt more like a revenge move towards the two, who left the United Kingdom in 2020 after escalating royal feuds with the family members.
According to Daily Mail's editor, Rebecca English, who announced on Wednesday, April 15th, that the future Queen and the Princess Royal will take part in an important Australian and New Zealand holiday on Saturday, April 25th.
His Majesty's younger sister, 75, will begin the day with an early morning service at the Wellington Arch in Hyde Park Corner,
While Kate, 44, will later attend a wreath-laying ceremony and a parade at the Cenotaph war memorial on behalf of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
However, it remains unclear why Prince William was not included in this year's services, as he last marked Anzac Day in 2023, when he made a surprise appearance at the Morning Down Service at the Wellington Arch.
Although, Anzac Day is later in the month, but this update came around when Harry attended a pre-wreath-laying ceremony in Australia, as he is currently touring the country alongside his wife, Meghan Markle.
The announcement might be a strategy move to steal the spotlight from the couple during their significant royal tour.
Notably, the couple's independent visit was also recently labelled as a disaster after a royal author labelled it a "brand tour," as the duchess is scheduled for a "Girl’s Weekend" retreat hosted by the Her Best Life podcast from April 17th to April 19th in Sydney.