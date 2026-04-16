News
News

Kate Middleton and Princess Anne make surprise move to outshine Harry and Meghan

Princess Anne and Kate Middleton team up for key royal event amid Harry, Meghan Markle's Australian trip

Kate Middleton and Princess Anne make surprise move to outshine Harry and Meghan
Kate Middleton and Princess Anne make surprise move to outshine Harry and Meghan

Kate Middleton is seemingly prepared to outshine Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Australian trip.

The Princess of Wales has made a surprise move with Princess Anne to throw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex completely out of the spotlight. 

Catharine's envy towards estranged British Royal Family members, Harry and Meghan, was significantly exposed when Buckingham Palace revealed her key role for the upcoming Anzac Day celebrations. 

Which felt more like a revenge move towards the two, who left the United Kingdom in 2020 after escalating royal feuds with the family members.

According to Daily Mail's editor, Rebecca English, who announced on Wednesday, April 15th, that the future Queen and the Princess Royal will take part in an important Australian and New Zealand holiday on Saturday, April 25th.

P.C. Rebecca English/ Instagram Stories
P.C. Rebecca English/ Instagram Stories 

His Majesty's younger sister, 75, will begin the day with an early morning service at the Wellington Arch in Hyde Park Corner,

While Kate, 44, will later attend a wreath-laying ceremony and a parade at the Cenotaph war memorial on behalf of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

However, it remains unclear why Prince William was not included in this year's services, as he last marked Anzac Day in 2023, when he made a surprise appearance at the Morning Down Service at the Wellington Arch.

Although, Anzac Day is later in the month, but this update came around when Harry attended a pre-wreath-laying ceremony in Australia, as he is currently touring the country alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. 

The announcement might be a strategy move to steal the spotlight from the couple during their significant royal tour. 

Notably, the couple's independent visit was also recently labelled as a disaster after a royal author labelled it a "brand tour," as the duchess is scheduled for a "Girl’s Weekend"  retreat hosted by the Her Best Life podcast from April 17th to April 19th in Sydney. 

Prince Harry misses crucial chance to fight visa claims amid King Charles' US visit
Prince Harry misses crucial chance to fight visa claims amid King Charles' US visit
Princess Kate quietly marks family milestone with Prince William & kids
Princess Kate quietly marks family milestone with Prince William & kids
Prince Harry announces exciting 'new chapter' of 'Invictus Games' in Australia
Prince Harry announces exciting 'new chapter' of 'Invictus Games' in Australia
King Charles embarks on surprise Scotland visit to mark major milestone
King Charles embarks on surprise Scotland visit to mark major milestone
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt for separate outings amid Australia trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt for separate outings amid Australia trip
Prince Harry reveals UK therapist's crucial 'warning' before his new role: 'helped me'
Prince Harry reveals UK therapist's crucial 'warning' before his new role: 'helped me'
Meghan Markle set to make special guest appearance at MasterChef Australia: Details
Meghan Markle set to make special guest appearance at MasterChef Australia: Details
King Charles urged to 'cancel' US trip as high-profile state visit sparks tensions
King Charles urged to 'cancel' US trip as high-profile state visit sparks tensions
Prince Harry calls himself an 'upgrade of King Charles' in new emotional speech
Prince Harry calls himself an 'upgrade of King Charles' in new emotional speech
Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles' USA & Bermuda travel plans: Key details inside
Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles' USA & Bermuda travel plans: Key details inside
Shock for Prince William and Harry as Princess Diana linked to Epstein
Shock for Prince William and Harry as Princess Diana linked to Epstein
Meghan Markle sparks 'PR stunt' claims after 'no wrinkle' compliment in Australia
Meghan Markle sparks 'PR stunt' claims after 'no wrinkle' compliment in Australia

Popular News

Kate Middleton and Princess Anne make surprise move to outshine Harry and Meghan

Kate Middleton and Princess Anne make surprise move to outshine Harry and Meghan
48 minutes ago
Stephen Curry reacts to ‘Surreal’ Darius Garland praise before Warriors-Clippers play-in

Stephen Curry reacts to ‘Surreal’ Darius Garland praise before Warriors-Clippers play-in
37 minutes ago
Princess Kate quietly marks family milestone with Prince William & kids

Princess Kate quietly marks family milestone with Prince William & kids
13 hours ago