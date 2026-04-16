Meghan Markle channels 'royalty' during surprise appearance at Australian TV show 

Meghan Markle continues to show off her royalty during her ongoing visit to Australia with Prince Harry.
The Duchess of Sussex made an unexpected appearance on one of Australia's most-watched reality television shows, Master Chef, on Wednesday, April 15th.
As reported by the Daily Express UK, Meghan has once again publicly flaunted her royal connections despite being estranged from the British Royal Family since 2020.
Judge Poh Ling Yeow welcomed her while channelling her royal recognition as Duchess of Sussex.
"We’ve had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before, but nothing like this. All the way from sunny California, please welcome to MasterChef Australia the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle!" Judge Poh Ling Yeow said in the video, confirming Meghan as their next guest on the show.
As the video garnered the fans’ attention, fans flocked to the comment section with the question of why Meghan is still using her title, Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan Markle receives backlash after TV show appearance in Australia:
"Why is she still being addressed as Duchess????" one asked.
A second sparked the buzz as they asked, "Don’t know where to begin!!! the silent excitement from the hostess, the runway walk from Megan, the royal title all the way from California!?"
"Is this the same woman who wanted to ‘be out of the spotlight?" a third slammed.
So far, Meghan Markle has not reacted to the backlash she once again received for using her royal title.
For those unaware, the mom of two will conclude her Australian trip with Prince Harry on April 19th.