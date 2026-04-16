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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at risk of losing key inherited honour amid Epstein ties

The former Duke of York has been urged to give up the Freedom of the City of London in the latest blow

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at risk of losing key inherited honour amid Epstein ties
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at risk of losing key inherited honour amid Epstein ties

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been urged by councillors to renounce his inherited Freedom of the City of London amid his long-standing links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The disgraced royal received the significant honour in 2012 "by virtue of patrimony", as his father, Prince Philip, was a former Freeman.

Despite calls for the title to be removed, the City of London Corporation (CLC) previously said the title, which historically allowed its recipients to walk sheep over London Bridge with no tariff, cannot be taken back.

Freedom of the City of London
Freedom of the City of London

A CLC rep noted, "Elected members have today agreed to write to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, inviting him to formally relinquish the Freedom."

The corporation said it "will consider the response received, if any, at a future meeting and determine what action may be taken".

"Applications via patrimony are not considered or endorsed by our elected members, and there is no effective legal mechanism to remove this type of Freedom," the spokesperson added.

Last year, the former prince was stripped of his royal titles, styles and honours by King Charles amid his links to the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In February, on his 66th birthday, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after correspondence in the Epstein Files suggested he might have passed on sensitive trade information and was released under investigation after spending 11 hours in custody.

Notably, Sir Lenny Henry and Cate Blanchett are among those to have received the honour.

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