Prince William forced to follow new set of rules as key date approaches: Details

As the Britain's biggest private landowner, Prince William has received crucial warning as date of new property act inches closer.
As reported by Hello!, The Prince of Wales - as the owner of the £23m property empire, the Duchy of Cornwall, will be bound to follow the new Renters' Rights Act, which will be imposed from May 1, 2026.
Speaking exclusively to the outlet, Natalie Peacock, a litigation expert with a background in housing law, explained how William won't be exempt from the new rule.
"As there is no specific exemption in the Renters Rights Act that applies to the Crown Estate, tenants of Duchy properties will enjoy the same protection as tenants of other privately rented properties," Natalie said.
She continued, "Duchy tenants will therefore benefit from the reforms and will enjoy greater security of tenure with the abolition of fixed-term shorthold tenancies and no-fault evictions."
The property expert further explained "They will also benefit from fair rent practices and have recourse to enforce breaches of their landlord’s obligations."
"The Duchy of Cornwall must ensure they understand the new obligations as their tenants will now have a clear route to challenge non-compliance, which can result in hefty fines for landlords for which the Duchy will not be exempt," she added.
The Duchy of Cornwall - which was given to William in 2022 is a portfolio of land and businesses which generates a whopping to £23 million for the future king per year.
As per the new act, landlords will only be able to hike prices once per year and tenants will now have the right to challenge rises they consider unreasonable.