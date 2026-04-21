Meghan Markle announces special Mother's Day surprise linked with Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle is honouring her kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in heartfelt announcement.
On Monday, April 20, The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand announced the launch of special Mother's Day gift collection with a heartfelt tribute to her kids.
The official Instagram account of As Ever announced the arrival of new chocolates and two sented candles honouring Archie and Lilibet's date of births.
Alongside the photos of the newly launched products was a caption which read, "Introducing two new candles beautifully crafted by our founder and named in honor of her children’s birthdates. No. 604 named for Princess Lilibet’s birthdate, is floral and radiant with notes of amber, water lily, and santal."
"No.506, named for Prince Archie’s birthdate, is warm and grounding with notes of ginger, neroli, and cashmere."
"Alongside them, our Signature Chocolate Box created with @compartes with soft caramel centers finished with safflower sprinkles, and curated sets made for sharing," it added.