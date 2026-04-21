Buckingham Palace reacts as Harry, Meghan breach big Royal agreement: ‘disappointed’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again left the Royal Family "deeply disappointed" with their latest move.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who just concluded their joint trip to Australia last week, have sparked senior royals' "anger", per the Buckingham Palace sources.
According to the royal insiders, Harry and Meghan have "dismantled" the spirit of the Sandringham Agreement — the promise they made with the late Queen Elizabeth II, before leaving the UK in 2020.
The couple left the UK and moved to the US five years ago after stepping down from their royal duties.
This agreement was proposed by the late monarch to avoid the half in and half out situation by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
However, yet another international trip of the Royal couple has sparked outraged and frustration behind the palace walls as "this is exactly what the Queen didn’t want", a source told Rob Shuter.
"She created that agreement to eliminate gray areas—not invite them," added the insider.
The source further claimed, "They feel the line has been crossed, the deal was simple: step back or stay in. Not both."