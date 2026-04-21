King Charles marks Queen Elizabeth's centenary with emotional tribute: 'Darling Mama' 

King Charles II has recalled 'darling mama' Queen Elizabeth II's heartfelt memories on her centenary special.
On Tuesday, April 21, Buckingham Palace issued His Majesty's specially recorded message for his late mother to mark the late Queen's big day, which would have been her 100th birthday.
"God bless you, darling Mama; you remain forever in our hearts and prayers," the teary-eyed 77-year-old British monarch begins his speech.
He continued, "Queen Elizabeth's promise with destiny kept shaping the world around her and touched the lives of countless people across our nation, the commonwealth and beyond."
"Her near-century was one of remarkable change and yet, through each passing decade, through every transformation, she remained constant, steadfast and wholly devoted to the people she served," the King noted.
His Majesty's office also released never-before-seen memories of the young Queen from the era when she took over the throne after the tragic demise of her late father, Albert Frederick Arthur George Windsor.
For those unaware, Queen Elizabeth II was just 25 years old when she became the Queen of the United Kingdom in 1952, after her father tragically died due to a chronic illness.
She became the longest ruling monarch of her time, and to mark her legacy, the British Royal Family will hold several public engagements in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.
Apart from King Charles, other senior members, including Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, will visit the British Museum today to view the final designs for a national memorial to the Queen in London's St. James' Park.