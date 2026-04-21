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Zara Tindall introduces new family member at a recent special event: Photos inside

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall seen with new family member at recent equestrian event

Zara Tindall introduces new family member at a recent special event: Photos inside
Zara Tindall introduces new family member at a recent special event: Photos inside

Zara Tindall has surprised onlookers with her dashing appearance alongside a surprise family member.

As per the photos from a recent equestrian event, Zara and her husband have quietly welcomed a new family member.

The daughter of Princess Anne has seemingly extended her pets collection as she was seen with a black cocker spaniel pooch on Saturday at the FEI Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk.

Zara, who already owns two black labradors and a brindle boxer arrived at the Horse Trials in a pair of white jodhpurs, riding boots and a dark-coloured helmet as she competed with her horse, Classicals Euro Star, at the event.

In the photos shared on an Instagram page, Zara could be seen walking her new dog around the grounds.

Zara and Mike's dogs live with the couple and their three kids, Mia, Lena and Lucas, at their Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

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