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King Charles, Queen Camilla mark Queen Elizabeth’s centenary with senior Royals: Watch

Royal Family releases video of King Charles, Queen Camilla as they cut late Queen's 100th birthday cake

King Charles, Queen Camilla mark Queen Elizabeth’s centenary with senior Royals: Watch
King Charles, Queen Camilla mark Queen Elizabeth’s centenary with senior Royals: Watch

King Charles and Queen Camilla marked Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday with senior members of the Royal Family.

As per the video shared by Royal Family’s official Instagram account on late monarchs centenary, which was celebrated at the British Museum, senior members including Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence could be seen in wholesome family spirit.

The video, which showcased all members including the oldest, The Duke of Kent, was accompanied by a caption which read, “Today the King and Queen were joined by other members of the Royal Family at the British Museum to view a scale model of the new national memorial to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II. “

“Their Majesties and Their Royal Highnesses met memorial designer Lord Norman Foster as well as the three artists producing work for the site. The model will remain on public display at the British Museum,” it added.

The caption further highlighted that “The tribute will overlook The Mall in central London, and is inspired by the 1955 portrait of the Queen at age 28 by Italian artist Pietro Annigon.”

Meanwhile, another video shared by senior Royal correspondent, Rebecca English showed King Charles in his element moments before he and his wife cut the cake with a lady to commemorate his mother's special day.


For those unversed, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle.

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