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King Charles’ godson restored as Heir to £100M in shock reversal

King Charles godson has reportedly been reinstated as heir to the Broadlands estate

King Charles’ godson restored as Heir to £100M in shock reversal
King Charles’ godson restored as Heir to £100M in shock reversal

King Charles III’s godson has reportedly been reinstated as heir to a £100 million estate, marking a dramatic reversal in the high-profile inheritance dispute.

Nicholas Knatchbull, the British Monarch's godson, has reportedly been reinstated as heir to the Broadlands estate in Hampshire after previously being removed from the family will.

The Grade I-listed mansion, set on 620 acres, is valued at around £100 million.

A source with knowledge of the family's affairs described the turnaround as "simply astonishing".

Knatchbull was educated at Eton, where he once showed Prince William around, and as a child he holidayed with William, Prince Harry and Princess Diana, even appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

His late great-grandfather, Lord Louis Mountbatten, was so beloved by King Charles that the monarch referred to him as his "Honorary Grandfather."

Lady Penelope, Knatchbull’s mother, shared a notably close bond with the late Queen and Prince Philip, even being the sole friend permitted at the Duke of Edinburgh’s pandemic-era funeral.

King Charles’ godson restored as Heir to £100M in shock reversal

After a two-and-a-half-year engagement, Mr Knatchbull married Ambre Pouzet at Broadlands in 2021.

The couple have since welcomed two children, and after initially working as a gardener and living in smaller properties on the estate, he moved into the main house about six months ago.

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