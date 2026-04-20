King Charles' rarely-seen cousin joins him & Camilla at Queen Elizabeth II fashion display

King Charles and Queen Camilla are joined by a rarely-seen royal at a special event.
On his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II's, centenary eve on Monday, April 20, the British monarch undertook a special engagement along with his wife, Queen Camilla.
During their latest joint appearance, the 77-year-old king and the Queen Consort viewed the Royal Collection Trust's new exhibition, The Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style, displaying the late monarch's precious belongings at Buckingham Palace.
At the magnificent event, King Charles was joined by his maternal cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto - the daughter of Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon.
Princess Margaret was the younger sister of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the younger daughter of the late King George VI.
In a video shared by Royal reporter Rebecca English on Instagram, Charles can be seen meeting with Lady Sarah, as the two greeted each other with cheek-to-cheek kiss.
At one point, King Charles was filmed marveling at the dress his mother wore for the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.
The King's latest appearance comes a few hours before he is set to release a special address marking what would have been the late Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday.
On the milestone occasion, members of the British Royal Family are set to undertake a series of engagements, honouring the legacy of the former Queen.