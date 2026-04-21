News
News

Queen Elizabeth centenary: Royal Family shares stunning portraits of late monarch

King Charles pays heart-melting tribute to her late mother, who would have been 100 today

Queen Elizabeth centenary: Royal Family shares stunning portraits of late monarch
Queen Elizabeth centenary: Royal Family shares stunning portraits of late monarch  

Buckingham Palace has unveiled ravishing portraits of the late Queen Elizabeth II on her 100th birthday. 

A few moments before the entire royal clan kicked off the commemoration ceremony, King Charles III’s office released a never-before-seen portrait of the deceased monarch, who died at the age of 96 in 2022.

"Remembering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 1926 – 2022," His Majesty lamented as he penned an emotional caption for his "Darling Mama."

The grieving post also included little Elizabeth II before she took over the throne in 1952 after the devastating death of her late father, King George VI.

This update came a few moments before King Charles III's royal visit to the British Museum today to view the final designs for a national memorial to the Queen in London's St. James' Park.

Notably, to remember Queen on her big day, who would have been 100 on April 21, the 77-year-old British monarch will hold several public engagements, which he began with the visit to the museum, alongside Queen Camilla, Prince and Princess of Wales. 

The cancer-stricken King also released a special televised speech, which he recorded earlier this month at Balmoral Castle, to pay a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, who became the longest ruling monarch in British history.  

Meghan Markle announces special Mother's Day surprise linked with Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle announces special Mother's Day surprise linked with Archie, Lilibet
King Charles takes subtle dig on Andrew's rift in cryptic Queen speech
King Charles takes subtle dig on Andrew's rift in cryptic Queen speech
King Charles marks Queen Elizabeth's centenary with emotional tribute: 'Darling Mama'
King Charles marks Queen Elizabeth's centenary with emotional tribute: 'Darling Mama'
King Charles' rarely-seen cousin joins him & Camilla at Queen Elizabeth II fashion display
King Charles' rarely-seen cousin joins him & Camilla at Queen Elizabeth II fashion display
King Charles hit with big trouble hours before marking milestone occasion
King Charles hit with big trouble hours before marking milestone occasion
Royal Family drops rare montage on Queen Elizabeth's 'unexpected' rise to throne
Royal Family drops rare montage on Queen Elizabeth's 'unexpected' rise to throne
King Charles to hold key meeting with world leader ahead of high-profile state visit
King Charles to hold key meeting with world leader ahead of high-profile state visit
Meghan Markle faces major snub during Australia trip due to Prince William ties
Meghan Markle faces major snub during Australia trip due to Prince William ties
King Charles makes rare move to shed light on Queen Elizabeth II’s private life
King Charles makes rare move to shed light on Queen Elizabeth II’s private life
Archie, Lilibet welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with surprise note after Australia trip
Archie, Lilibet welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with surprise note after Australia trip
Meghan Markle drops delightful video with special message after Australia tour
Meghan Markle drops delightful video with special message after Australia tour
Prince Christian, Isabella share adorable moments with Vincent, Josephine after big event
Prince Christian, Isabella share adorable moments with Vincent, Josephine after big event

Popular News

Justin Bieber's Coachella set leaves Justin Timberlake feeling nostalgic: Watch

Justin Bieber's Coachella set leaves Justin Timberlake feeling nostalgic: Watch
an hour ago
Justin Theroux reflects on fatherhood after welcoming son with Nicole Brydon Bloom

Justin Theroux reflects on fatherhood after welcoming son with Nicole Brydon Bloom

4 hours ago
Trump Labor Secretary Lori Chavez resigns amid misconduct investigation

Trump Labor Secretary Lori Chavez resigns amid misconduct investigation
4 hours ago