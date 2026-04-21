Queen Elizabeth centenary: Royal Family shares stunning portraits of late monarch  

Buckingham Palace has unveiled ravishing portraits of the late Queen Elizabeth II on her 100th birthday.
A few moments before the entire royal clan kicked off the commemoration ceremony, King Charles III’s office released a never-before-seen portrait of the deceased monarch, who died at the age of 96 in 2022.
"Remembering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 1926 – 2022," His Majesty lamented as he penned an emotional caption for his "Darling Mama."
The grieving post also included little Elizabeth II before she took over the throne in 1952 after the devastating death of her late father, King George VI.
This update came a few moments before King Charles III's royal visit to the British Museum today to view the final designs for a national memorial to the Queen in London's St. James' Park.
Notably, to remember Queen on her big day, who would have been 100 on April 21, the 77-year-old British monarch will hold several public engagements, which he began with the visit to the museum, alongside Queen Camilla, Prince and Princess of Wales.
The cancer-stricken King also released a special televised speech, which he recorded earlier this month at Balmoral Castle, to pay a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, who became the longest ruling monarch in British history.