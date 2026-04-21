News
News

Prince William, Kate Middleton honour late Queen Elizabeth on her 100th birthday

The Prince and Princess of Wales share heartfelt tribute for late Queen to mark her 100th birthday

Prince William, Kate Middleton honour late Queen Elizabeth on her 100th birthday
Prince William, Kate Middleton honour late Queen Elizabeth on her 100th birthday

Princess Kate and Prince William join King Charles and Queen Camilla as they lead tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

As Royal Family marked the 100th birthday of the late monarch on April 21, 2026, Kensington Palace's official Instagram account released a carousel of photos featuring heartfelt moments with King Charles' mother.

"Remembering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the 100th anniversary of her birth. Inspiring generations through a lifetime of duty," read the message from the future king and queen alongside the post.

This post from William and his wife for the heir to the throne's grandmother came after King Charles heartfelt video message for "darling mama".

"Today, as we mark what would have been my beloved mother's 100th birthday, my family and I pause to reflect the life and loss of a sovereign who meant so much to us all," said Charles

The 77-year-old monarch added that he will "celebrate anew, the many blessings of her memory."

"Queen Elizabeth's promise with destiny kept shaped the world around her and touched the lives of countless people across our nation, the commonwealth and beyond," added the King.

King Charles’ godson restored as Heir to £100M in shock reversal
King Charles’ godson restored as Heir to £100M in shock reversal
Zara Tindall introduces new family member at a recent special event: Photos inside
Zara Tindall introduces new family member at a recent special event: Photos inside
Queen Elizabeth centenary: Royal Family shares stunning portraits of late monarch
Queen Elizabeth centenary: Royal Family shares stunning portraits of late monarch
Meghan Markle announces special Mother's Day surprise linked with Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle announces special Mother's Day surprise linked with Archie, Lilibet
King Charles takes subtle dig on Andrew's rift in cryptic Queen speech
King Charles takes subtle dig on Andrew's rift in cryptic Queen speech
King Charles marks Queen Elizabeth's centenary with emotional tribute: 'Darling Mama'
King Charles marks Queen Elizabeth's centenary with emotional tribute: 'Darling Mama'
King Charles' rarely-seen cousin joins him & Camilla at Queen Elizabeth II fashion display
King Charles' rarely-seen cousin joins him & Camilla at Queen Elizabeth II fashion display
King Charles hit with big trouble hours before marking milestone occasion
King Charles hit with big trouble hours before marking milestone occasion
Royal Family drops rare montage on Queen Elizabeth's 'unexpected' rise to throne
Royal Family drops rare montage on Queen Elizabeth's 'unexpected' rise to throne
King Charles to hold key meeting with world leader ahead of high-profile state visit
King Charles to hold key meeting with world leader ahead of high-profile state visit
Meghan Markle faces major snub during Australia trip due to Prince William ties
Meghan Markle faces major snub during Australia trip due to Prince William ties
King Charles makes rare move to shed light on Queen Elizabeth II’s private life
King Charles makes rare move to shed light on Queen Elizabeth II’s private life

Popular News

Jeff Bezos $50M gift for charity leaves Eva Longoria emotional, actress reveals

Jeff Bezos $50M gift for charity leaves Eva Longoria emotional, actress reveals
38 minutes ago
Selena Gomez spotted with ex-Disney co-star amid Benny Blanco split controversy

Selena Gomez spotted with ex-Disney co-star amid Benny Blanco split controversy
2 hours ago
Serotonin associated with Tinnitus severity, study finds

Serotonin associated with Tinnitus severity, study finds
48 minutes ago