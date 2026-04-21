Prince William, Kate Middleton honour late Queen Elizabeth on her 100th birthday

Princess Kate and Prince William join King Charles and Queen Camilla as they lead tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
As Royal Family marked the 100th birthday of the late monarch on April 21, 2026, Kensington Palace's official Instagram account released a carousel of photos featuring heartfelt moments with King Charles' mother.
"Remembering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the 100th anniversary of her birth. Inspiring generations through a lifetime of duty," read the message from the future king and queen alongside the post.
This post from William and his wife for the heir to the throne's grandmother came after King Charles heartfelt video message for "darling mama".
"Today, as we mark what would have been my beloved mother's 100th birthday, my family and I pause to reflect the life and loss of a sovereign who meant so much to us all," said Charles
The 77-year-old monarch added that he will "celebrate anew, the many blessings of her memory."
"Queen Elizabeth's promise with destiny kept shaped the world around her and touched the lives of countless people across our nation, the commonwealth and beyond," added the King.