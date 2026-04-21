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Kate Middleton melts hearts with touching gesture at late queen's tribute event

The Royal Family gathered at Buckingham Palace for a special event for Queen Elizabeth II's centenary

Kate Middleton melts hearts with touching gesture at late queens tribute event
Kate Middleton melts hearts with touching gesture at late queen's tribute event

The royal family attended a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark 100 years since the birth of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

During the special event, Kate Middleton was seen comforting a hero police officer, Tony Gledhill, who was among the hundreds of guests invited to the Palace.

The reception for the celebration of the legacy of the late queen invited guests from 45 of the charities the queen supported, including the British Red Cross Society, the Army Benevolent Fund, and Cancer Research UK.

As the royal family member interacted with the guests, Kate chatted with Gledhill, who received the George Cross Hero honour back in 1966.

He was awarded the honour while serving as a constable in the Met when he chased down and subdued armed criminals during a confrontation.


Gledhill looked emotional as he shared a heartwarming moment with the Princess of Wales, who was seen pulling him in for a hug.

Later, he explained that his wife had recently passed away and she had told him before her death that he must attend the palace event today. Talking about Kate, he added, "She was fantastic."

The special moment came after King Charles led a rousing rendition of Happy Birthday for three men and women celebrating their centenaries on what would have been his own mother's 100th birthday.

He also personally gave them their special cards signed by himself and Queen Camilla, as well as helped to cut a cake which was distributed to 190 guests at Buckingham Palace.

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