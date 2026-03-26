Akshay Kumar's interesting take on choosing Hindi over English after 'Dhurandhar' remarks

Akshay Kumar recently opened about why he chooses to speak in Hindi over English during his interviews.
The 58-year-old actor during an interview with IANS while reflecting the language preference, recalled, "In the ’90s, even if there was an award night, I always said that I would speak in Hindi."
For the Bhool Bhulaiyaa performer, he always speaks Hindi generally.
“Even at many of my conclaves, where there are English speakers, I fold my hands and tell them, 'You speak in English, but I will speak in Hindi.' That is my comfort," said Kumar.
Elsewhere in the interview, the Jolly LLB 3 star, who is also set to star Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan, highlighted that for him, Hindi has always been about comfort and authenticity rather than perception.
On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will soon star in Bhooth Bangla, a horror comedy movie directed by Priyadarshan.
The forthcoming film centres on a "haunted mansion" theme.
Apart from Kumar, the upcoming movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, and the late actor Asrani.
It’s worth mentioning here that Bhoot Bangla is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2026.