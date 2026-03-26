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  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Bruce Springsteen reveals his 2026 tour plans

Bruce Springsteen’s Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour will kick off on March 31

  • By Salima Bhutto
Bruce Springsteen reveals his 2026 tour plans
Bruce Springsteen reveals his 2026 tour plans

Bruce Springsteen recently revealed his plans for highly anticipated Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour.

The 76-year-old American singer took to Instagram and posted a video of him standing listing off all the cities the tour will hit.

“The E Street Band is coming your way,” the Dancing in the Dark hitmaker said, adding, “And we are bringing hope over fear, democracy over authoritarianism, the rule of law over lawlessness, ethics over unbridled corruption, unity over division and peace over war."

Springsteen will begin his Land of Hope and Dreams Tour at the Target Center in Minneapolis on March 31.

His tour, that features 20 shows across the US, will wrap with an outdoor show on May 27 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Moreover, the Born in the U.S.A. singer will also sing Streets of Minneapolis at the rally.

He debuted the song in late January, after two civilians were murdered by ICE agents.

At that time, he revealed, “It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.”

It’s worth mentioning here that the Bruce Springsteen biographical movie titled Deliver Me from Nowhere was released last year in October starring Jeremy Allen.

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