Sydney Sweeney honors troops as she shares brother’s deployment

Sydney Sweeney revealed that her brother has been deployed overseas as she took to social media to thank troops serving abroad.
Taking to Instagram's story section, the Euphoria star shared a supportive message for military members overseas, revealing that her own brother has been deployed.
She posted a picture of her younger brother, Trent, wearing his camouflage uniform and a helmet as he smiled at her.
“Receiving calls from my bro always make me happy when he’s deployed,” Sydney captioned the picture, presumably taken from a video call between the two.”
She continued, “Thinking of all our boys and girls overseas and sending my love! Thank you for your service :)”
Trent, 25, a US Air Force staff sergeant promoted in August 2025, joked about Sydney Sweeney’s jeans ad on Instagram.
It’s unclear if his current deployment is linked to the Iran conflict.
The Anyone But You actress has made headlines before for her political stance, notably when her American Eagle campaign was accused of glorifying “blond hair and blue eyes” as “Nazi propaganda.”
Sydney Sweeney mentioned she wasn’t a “hateful” person and said there was “no winning” when it comes to addressing politically charged things about herself.