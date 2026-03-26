HBO Max rolls out in the UK ahead of 'Harry Potter' series debut

HBO Max is officially available in the UK and Ireland, and to mark the occasion, a star-studded event took place in London.
Held at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, the event was attended by the stars of the highly anticipated leads of the Harry Potter series, including Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton.
Furthermore, the streaming service extension came as HBO revealed the first look and first teaser of the series, giving audiences a glimpse into the wizarding world.
On Wednesday, HBO official released the first teaser for the Harry Potter series reboot, which introduced all the beloved characters with new actors.
The teaser trailer also revealed that the magical series will premiere on HBO Max on Christmas 2026.
Besides Harry Potter stars, other actors from hit HBO shows were present, including Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt); Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King (The Comeback); True Whitaker and Jordan Firstman (I Love LA); Steve Carell, Phil Dunster and Charly Clive (Rooster); David Chase (The Sopranos); Sharon Horgan (Youth); Marisa Abela (Industry); Aimee Lou Wood and Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus); and many more.
In addition, cast and creatives from the popular House of the Dragon and A Knight of a Seven Kingdoms series also graced the event.