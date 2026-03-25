News
  • By Hafsa Naeem
News

Fans heartbroken as Saleh confirms leaving 'Liverpool' in emotional video

Liverpool confirms Salah will finish season before officially bidding farewell to 9-year journey

  • By Hafsa Naeem
Fans heartbroken as Saleh confirms leaving Liverpool in emotional video
Fans heartbroken as Saleh confirms leaving Liverpool in emotional video

Mohammed Salah just confirmed leaving Liverpool and the football are already feeling heartbroken.

The forward announced ending his nine-year journey at the end of the season in an emotional video, thanking the club, the city, and the fans for their support since he joined in 2017.

The Liverpool club also released a statement confirming the decision was mutually agreed, with Salah set to finish the season before officially saying goodbye.

He leaves as one of the club’s modern legends after years of trophies, goals, and historic moments.

“I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, this people, would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club, it’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit. I can’t explain in words to anyone not part of this club.”


Salah then makes an emotional nod to his former teammate Diogo Jota, who tragically died at the age of 28 in a car accident last summer

“We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies, and we fought together through the hardest time in our lives," he says.

He goes on to thank his teammates and the fans, notably voicing his gratitude to the Anfield faithful for ‘standing by him in the toughest times.”

The 33-year-old Egyption King is leaving with 255 goals, placing him third all-time for the club, plus two Premier League titles and a Champions League victory, cementing his legacy as a key figure in their recent success.

Pokémon Champions set to launch Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on THIS date
Pokémon Champions set to launch Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on THIS date
Travis Kelce returns to Kansas City Chiefs with a whopping 3-year contract: Details
Travis Kelce returns to Kansas City Chiefs with a whopping 3-year contract: Details
'Minecraft World' theme park to open in UK by 2027
'Minecraft World' theme park to open in UK by 2027
LeBron James achieves historic milestone, sets new all-time record
LeBron James achieves historic milestone, sets new all-time record
Mercedes issues statement after Max Verstappen disqualified from NLS2 victory
Mercedes issues statement after Max Verstappen disqualified from NLS2 victory
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on Fonseca's bold comparison with Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on Fonseca's bold comparison with Carlos Alcaraz
Is PlayStation Network still down? Players report widespread disruptions
Is PlayStation Network still down? Players report widespread disruptions
Logan Paul’s Tom Brady comments sparks backlash after flag football win
Logan Paul’s Tom Brady comments sparks backlash after flag football win
Olivier Rioux’s towering height makes waves at Florida’s March Madness win
Olivier Rioux’s towering height makes waves at Florida’s March Madness win
Alcaraz vs Sinner: Joao Fonseca reveals surprising difference between top 2
Alcaraz vs Sinner: Joao Fonseca reveals surprising difference between top 2
Luka Dončić in bitter custody battle with Anamaria Goltes takes surprising turn
Luka Dončić in bitter custody battle with Anamaria Goltes takes surprising turn
Cristiano Ronaldo extends Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide
Cristiano Ronaldo extends Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide

Popular News

Imran Khan blasts Bollywood's toxic masculinity and misogyny

Imran Khan blasts Bollywood's toxic masculinity and misogyny
21 minutes ago
King Charles, Princess Anne face shameful moment over Andrew's ties with Epstein

King Charles, Princess Anne face shameful moment over Andrew's ties with Epstein
3 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence on Oscar gown drama after being compared to Bianca Censori

Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence on Oscar gown drama after being compared to Bianca Censori
2 hours ago