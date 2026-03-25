Fans heartbroken as Saleh confirms leaving 'Liverpool' in emotional video

Mohammed Salah just confirmed leaving Liverpool and the football are already feeling heartbroken.
The forward announced ending his nine-year journey at the end of the season in an emotional video, thanking the club, the city, and the fans for their support since he joined in 2017.
The Liverpool club also released a statement confirming the decision was mutually agreed, with Salah set to finish the season before officially saying goodbye.
He leaves as one of the club’s modern legends after years of trophies, goals, and historic moments.
“I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, this people, would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club, it’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit. I can’t explain in words to anyone not part of this club.”
Salah then makes an emotional nod to his former teammate Diogo Jota, who tragically died at the age of 28 in a car accident last summer
“We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies, and we fought together through the hardest time in our lives," he says.
He goes on to thank his teammates and the fans, notably voicing his gratitude to the Anfield faithful for ‘standing by him in the toughest times.”
The 33-year-old Egyption King is leaving with 255 goals, placing him third all-time for the club, plus two Premier League titles and a Champions League victory, cementing his legacy as a key figure in their recent success.