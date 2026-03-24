News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Pokémon Champions set to launch Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on THIS date

Pokémon Champions mobile release is also scheduled to launch later this year

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Pokémon Champions set to launch Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on THIS date
Pokémon Champions set to launch Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on THIS date

The Pokémon Company has officially unveiled the release date of Pokémon Champions for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, sparking excitement among all gaming enthusiasts.

During the Pokémon Presents showcase on Pokémon Day, Pokémon Champions was announced to be released on April 8, 2026.

Pokémon Champions release date

The Pokémon Company latest blog post confirmed that the Pokémon Champions is set to release for Switch and Switch 2 with a Starter Pack bundle, offering a variety of benefits such as an additional battle song, extra Pokémon storage space, and more.

Additionally, the Switch 2 version is set to get an update for an improved visual experience.

Pokémon Champions allows players to face other players in Pokémon battles with the creatures they have gathered across previous games using Pokémon Home.

Pokémon Champions updates

Furthermore, players will encounter other Pokémon in the game, including Mega Feraligatr, Mega Meganium, and Mega Emboar, having some special capabilities that are discussed below:

Mega Meganium receives Mega Sol that enables the “Pokémon use its moves as if the weather were harsh sunlight”.

Mega Emboar has a Mold Breaker, which remains safe from targets.

Mega Feraligatr’s special ability is Dragonize, which turns your Normal moves into Dragon moves and strengthens them by 20%.

It is pertinent to mention that a mobile release is also scheduled to launch later this year.

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