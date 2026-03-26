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  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s plan for globe-spanning honeymoon laid bare

The 'Opalite' singer and the NFL star are preparing to jet off on a trip of a lifetime after wedding

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s plan for globe-spanning honeymoon laid bare
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s plan for globe-spanning honeymoon laid bare

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce revealed their exciting globe-spanning honeymoon plans following their summer wedding.

As per The US Sun, it is reported the Opalite singer and the NFL star are preparing to jet off on a trip of a lifetime that is set to rival one of Taylor's world tours.

The couple is said to be headed first to the Bahamas, then to Europe for the Italian coast and Lake Como.

Next, the couple will visit Paris, the French Riviera, Croatia, a private Greek island, Singapore, Australia, Fiji, and finally Hawaii to wrap up their honeymoon.

The publication reported that Taylor has become “particularly enamoured” by Australia and plans to discover more of the country with Kelce.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience where they can just be themselves, enjoy the time together before going back to work,” the source said.

The tipster mentioned, “They are really looking forward to it.”

The source added that the honeymoon had been in the planning stages for “weeks” and Travis and Taylor have informed family and friends that they will be very much “off the grid.”

An insider noted, “Unless there is an emergency, they want to limit outside contact to truly immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime experience before Travis returns to the football field.”

To note, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who have been dating for the past three years and got engaged in August of 2025 will reportedly tie the knot in summer this year.

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