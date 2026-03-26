Rihanna recalls terrifying moment when woman fired bullets at her mansion

Rihanna recently recalled the terrifying moment when the Florida based woman named Ivanna Lisette Ortiz fired bullets at her Beverly Hills mansion.
The 38-year-old singer, according to new police reports obtained by the Daily Mail, while giving details of the horrific home incident revealed that she was inside an Airstream trailer on the grounds of her mansion when she suddenly heard what sounded like "10 loud bangs on metal".
In no time, the Diamonds songstress realised that these were actually gunshots after she pulled back the curtain to find bullet holes in the windshield directly in front of where she had been standing just moments earlier.
The singer, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, as a result, woke up her partner and rapper A$AP Rocky and grabbed him out of bed.
As per the Fenty founder, she reportedly told him, that "they were being shot at, and pushed both of them to the ground".
The couple, in order to stay to secure their children and staff at that moment, ran into the garage.
Their official statement comes after Ortiz appeared in the court on Wednesday, March 25, and pleaded not guilty in the charges pressed against her, including attempted murder.
For the unversed, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, who is currently being held on $10,200,000 (£7.6m) bail, is accused of firing semiautomatic rifle at Rihanna’s mansion in Los Angeles mansion on March 8, 2026.