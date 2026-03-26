Kylie Kelce drops bombshell after Taylor Swift shakes up Travis Kelce wedding plans

Kylie Kelce has made a surprising statement about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly anticipated wedding.
During her appearance on Conversations With Cam podcast on Wednesday, March 25, the wife of NFL star Jason Kelce was questioned about the wedding details of her brother-in-law and her popstar fiancée.
However, to everyone's surprise, Kylie revealed that she knows nothing about the upcoming highly awaited nuptials.
The conversation took place while the mother of four was distracted by adult coloring books on the podcast.
Taking advantage of her distraction, host Cameron Rogers tried making Kylie spill some beans on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.
"Now that your brain is busy and you're so focused on coloring, what can we expect from Taylor and Travis' wedding?" asked Rogers.
However, with her presence of mind, Kylie Kelce cleverly ditched answering the question.
"I would love to give you all the details. I don't have them," she replied.
Kylie Kelce's statement comes after several reports alleged that Taylor Swift has "completely changed" her wedding plans with Travis Kelce as much of the details of their nuptials have already been leaked.
"Taylor’s incredibly excited about marrying Travis, but the logistics of it all are causing her a ton of stress," shared an insider.
They continued, "She’s someone who likes to control every detail and keep big moments private, so the fact that their timeline and all sorts of other details have already leaked out has really rattled her."
The source further claimed that "she’s even floated the idea of changing their plans completely to throw everything off and avoid having it turn into a circus."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August 2025 after dating for two years.