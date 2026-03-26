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  • By Hania Jamil
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Shaquille O'Neal shuts down viral flirty DM claims involving Sabrina Carpenter

Multiple alleged screenshots went viral showing the NBA legend sending raunchy DMs to Sabrina Carpenter

  • By Hania Jamil
Shaquille ONeal shuts down viral flirty DM claims involving Sabrina Carpenter
Shaquille O'Neal shuts down viral flirty DM claims involving Sabrina Carpenter 

Shaquille O'Neal has finally addressed the rumours that he sent a "horny" private message to pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

Earlier this month, screenshots emerged on social media platforms, claiming that the NBA legend tried to slide into the Espresso hitmaker's DMs with some raunchy texts.

Discussing the matter on his podcast, The Big Podcast, O'Neal set the record straight, noting, "First of all, ladies, the Diesel [his DJ name] got way more game than that. I'm just saying."

In his podcast, he also went on to read the alleged DMs that went viral to rapper Jim Jones, who was the guest on the episode.

Asking the rapper to judge whether the texts are "me or not me", he read, "Damn, baby, I would keep your farts in a cologne bottle and spray it on me every day. Just jokes, I'm Shaq. What's your name, baby?"

To which, Sabrina allegedly replied, "I know who you are. You're way too famous to be sending messages like that."

Moreover, texts took a more explicit turn as O'Neal continued to go through the alleged posts, noting, "I can't be horny and want some of that snow bunny kitty for no reason."

"You can't handle Big Diesel anyway. My meat would have you in the hospital. Can we find out?"

Reacting to the fake messages, Jones called the DMs "wild", describing the "farts" lines as "the illest line I've ever heard in my life".

O'Neal is treating the whole thing light-heartedly, sharing that the whole fake DMs were planned by "youngsters" who were aiming to go viral and for "the algorithm".

Jones added, "It's so crazy what people are spending their energy and time on. I would think they would have better things to do."

For the unversed, the basketball star shares his eldest daughter, Taahirah, 29, with ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh. 

He is also father to Myles, 28, Shareef, 26, Amirah, 24, Shaqir, 22, and Me'arah, 19, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson.

Meanwhile, the Please Please Please singer is reportedly single following her split from Barry Keoghan in 2024.

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