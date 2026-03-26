First details of Nicholas Brendon's death unveiled by coroner

Nicholas Brendon, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, was found dead at the age of 54 in his Indiana residence by a friend who was taking care of the sick actor.
On Wednesday, March 25, Putnam County Coroner Todd Zeiner shared details about the actor's passing with Page Six.
Zeiner said Brendon "resided alone and was discovered by a longtime friend who had been staying overnight to provide care".
When the coroner arrived on the scene, after Brendon was already declared dead by medical personnel, he found the actor "positioned as if asleep".
They added that the scene indicated that "the time of death was very recent".
There were "no signs of foul play" and "nothing at the scene indicated the death was anything other than natural".
His body was transported for autopsy, where his family members "visually identified him".
Moreover, the final cause and manner of death will be revealed after toxicology and final results come out.
Toxicology and final results are pending. The final cause and manner of death will be released upon completion of all findings.
Brendon's death news was shared by his family on Friday, who revealed that the Criminal Minds actor passed away in his sleep, citing natural causes.
Notably, Brendon went to rehab for alcohol issues after he wrapped his seven-season run as Xander Harris on Buffy the Vampire Slayer in 2003.
He re-entered a treatment facility in 2009 after being charged with resisting arrest, battery against a police officer and vandalism, for which he was sentenced to community service and probation after pleading no contest.
In August 2021, he was arrested in Indiana for allegedly using false information to obtain prescription drugs and charged with felony prescription fraud.