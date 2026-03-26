Sofia Richie warms hearts with first glimpse of newborn son, reveals name

Sofia Richie is sharing a sneak peek at the "love of my life."
The 27-year-old American media star took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 25, to reveal a first glimpse of her newborn baby boy, melting fans hearts.
Richie welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband, Elliot Grainge, last week on March 18, 2026.
In the post, the model also unveiled the name of her baby boy; Henry Cecil Grainge.
"Henry Cecil Grainge. 03/18/26. Loves of my life," she captioned.
The adorable photo captured a warm glimpse into the loving bond between siblings as it features Richie's firstborn, daughter Eloise Samantha Grainge, sweetly cradling her baby brother on her lap, gently resting a hand on him in a tender, protective gesture.
Fans' reactions:
"Omgggggg," gushed a first, while another congratulated, writing, "Congratulations Sofia and Elliot."
A third added, "I'm so happy for you all. My heart is full. Welcome to the world Henry."
Sofia Richie reveals second pregnancy:
Sofia Richie revealed her second pregnancy last October by sharing a photo on Instagram of her baby bump.
Sofia Richie children:
The model now shares two children - daughter Eloise Samantha Grainge and son Henry Cecil Grainge - with her husband, Elliot Grainge.
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge relationship:
Richie and Grainge began dating in 2021, announced engagement in April 2022, and tied the knot on April 22, 2023, in the south of France.
Prior to her relationship with Elliot Grainge, Sofia Richie had dated Justin Bieber and Scott Disick.