Sabrina Carpenter, not Chappell Roan: Guard's artist revealed amid Jude Law's kid drama

A shocking truth has finally been unearthed amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Chappell Roan.
Recently, the Casual singer found herself embroiled in an explosive controversy when Brazilian footballer Jorginho took to Instagram to slam her following a disturbing incident.
Jorginho - who is the stepfather of Catherine Harding and Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter, Ada Law - slammed Chappell Roan, alleging that her security guard harassed Ada after she walked past her out of curiosity to confirm it was the singer.
The incident sparked massive outrage among social media users, who lashed out at Roan.
However, in a bombshell turn of events, it has now been revealed that the guard who harassed Jude Law's daughter works for another artist instead of Chappell Roan.
On Thursday, March 26, the Daily Mail reported that the security guard, named Pascal Duvier, was at the hotel to serve Sabrina Carpenter.
As per the report, both Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan were staying at the same luxury hotel at the time, scheduled to perform at the Lollapalooza festival.
In a footage circulating online, Duvier can clearly be seen guarding the Manchild hitmaker as she exits a Sao Paulo high-end restaurant ahead of her last Friday performance.