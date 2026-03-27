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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Taylor Swift shares loved-up tribute to Travis Kelce after Best Pop Album win

The 'Opalite' singer said the NFL star makes her feel 'happy, confident and free' in speech at 2026 iHeart Awards

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Taylor Swift shares loved-up tribute to Travis Kelce after Best Pop Album win
Taylor Swift shares loved-up tribute to Travis Kelce after Best Pop Album win

Taylor Swift shared a heartfelt tribute to fiancé Travis Kelce after winning Best Pop Album at 2026 iHeart Awards.

While accepting the award for her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl on Thursday, March 26, the Opalite singer shared that the NFL star makes her feel "happy, confident, and free."

"If I were to list all her achievements and accolades, well, we would be here for at least a week," RAYE said while presenting Swift with the award.

Swift noted that she is a "massive fan" of RAYE, who opened for The Eras Tour in London in 2024.

"The album, The Life of a Showgirl, was really inspired by the energy that I felt, like looking into crowds and seeing you guys and connecting with you every single night," Swift said.

She went on to say, "And so the album came out with this energy of just feeling really happy and strong and confident and free. And so I want to say thank you to the fans for giving me that feeling."


Swift then took a moment to give Kelce a huge shout out, saying, "I think that this album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that's the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiancé, who's here too.”

The camera panned to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, the Lover singer continued, "So for thanks for all the vibes,” referencing the lyrics of her iHeart Radio Music Awards-nominated track The Fate of Ophelia.

Notably, Swift and Kelce posed for photos together inside the awards show, marking their first outing together at an awards ceremony.

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