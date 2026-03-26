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  • By Sidra Khan
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'Stranger Things: Tales From '85' trailer: Fans rejoice as Netflix sets release date

Netflix drops buzz-making trailer for 'Stranger Things: Tales From '85' along with announcing release date

  • By Sidra Khan
Stranger Things: Tales From 85 trailer: Fans rejoice as Netflix sets release date
'Stranger Things: Tales From '85' trailer: Fans rejoice as Netflix sets release date

Stranger Things fans are once again set to experience the chilling event in Hawkins.

On Thursday, March 26, Netflix sparked a massive frenzy among fans by sharing the thrilling trailer for the upcoming animated sci-fi TV series, Stranger Things: Tales From '85.

Alongside the preview, the video streaming giant also announced the release date for the show, elevating excitement among the audiences.

"those creatures can't get out or it's game over," captioned the outlet.

Sharing the release date, it penned, "Stranger Things: Tales From '85 premieres April 23."

Fans' reactions:

"I want it to be April 23rd already!" expressed a first.

Another excitedly wrote, "Hawkins 1985... we're so back."

"this look so so so beautiful!!! omg i can't wait to see it," gushed a third.

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 plot:

According to Netflix, "Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 follows our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max in the winter of 1985. Something terrifying has awakened beneath the ice, and it’s up to our crew to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this new story set in the Stranger Things universe."

How many episodes in Stranger Things: Tales From '85?

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 comprises of 10 episodes.

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 release date:

The highly anticipated Stranger Things: Tales From '85 will premiere on Netflix on April 23, 2026.

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 voice cast:

The voice cast includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Luca Diaz, Elisha EJ Williams, Braxton Quinney, and Benjamin Plessala, alongside Brett Gipson, Jeremy Jordan, Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

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