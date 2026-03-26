Dr Fazeela Abbasi under hot water for money laundering, illegal clinic cases

Dr Fazeela Abbasi, sister of actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, is under hot waters as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)has registered two separate cases against her, on charges of money laundering and operating an unregistered clinic.
As per officials, one case has been filed under money laundering case in the Commercial Banking Circle, while the second case has been filed by the Anti-Corruption Wing.
Investigators claimed to have evidence of money laundering via hawala and hundi channels.
Authorities revealed that 22 bank accounts tied to Dr. Abbasi indicated a cumulative turnover of Rs25 billion.
Furthermore, the agency stated that her declared annual income ranged between Rs400,000 and Rs600,000, increasing suspicions regarding the scale of financial activity.
Moreover, Fazeela Abbasi is accused of illegally transferring funds to the US and Dubai. Authorities stated investigations are ongoing and legal action is being pursued in compliance with the law.