Andrew faces mounting 'pressure' after Epstein scandal takes dramatic turn  

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been under pressure after a key leader demanded fresh testimony in the escalating Jeffrey Epstein drama.
On Thursday, March 26, a senior United States Democrat, Jamie Raskin, has asked the disgraced British royal family member to reveal the truth behind his real connection with the late child offender.
After being detained by the Thames Valley police officials on his 66th birthday, the congress representative expressed doubt about how the administration wanted to pursue the matter on an international level.
"I would imagine that anyone as deeply involved as Prince Andrew clearly was would have a story to tell," Jamie added.
The House Judiciary Committee Democrats further suggested that Andrew must view such involvement with responsibility and should unveil the truth.
"I would think he would see that as some form of service, after being so disgraced by his involvement. Right now, the FBI under Kash Patel and the Department of Justice under Pam Bondi are engaged in a full-blown cover-up", Jamie said.
This demand might have pressured Andrew after the US Department of Justice revealed the million-dollar documents regarding Epstein’s emails he had sent to infamous celebrities, including the former Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
The youngest sibling of King Charles was also taken into custody last month on charges of misconduct in a public office.
Since his arrest, the former prince and Sarah Ferguson are out of the spotlight, as some sources revealed that the ex-duchess is currently in Ireland to avoid the drama.
So far, neither Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor nor Sarah Ferguson's representatives have responded to these calls from Democrats.