Blake Lively honors mom, mother-in-law in emotional tributes after legal settlement

Blake Lively paid homage to her mother and mother-in-law in special post just days after settling lawsuit with Justin Baldoni.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, May 10, on account of Mother's Day, the Age of Adaline actress shared a beaming photo of Elaine Lively with a heartfelt note.
"Happy Mother's Day to the woman who chooses joy, every day, no matter what. The strength and defiance in that is something I'll always appreciate, especially the older I get," she wrote.
Blake went on to share, "She makes every day special for everyone around her. Especially her babies and grandbabies."
"She isn't just beautiful, she creates beauty, with her hands, her stories, her playfulness, her creativity, her incredible ingenuity and her love," added the Gossipe Girl alum.
Next in line was a black-and-white photo of Elaine in her youth exuding pure elegance and style.
And, just like a good daughter-in-law, Blake did not miss the opportunity to make her mother-in-law feel special as she shared a selfie of Ryan's mom, Tammy Reynolds with her mother Elaine with a sweet caption.
"These two queens are my mamas. I couldn't be luckier to have them. And as my mama has always said, "the best part is, I know it," she wrote.
This tribute from the It Ends With Us star came just days after her Met Gala 2026 appearance followed by her legal settlement with Justin Baldoni.