Prince William ‘at war’ with Queen Camilla over King Charles

Prince William is reportedly “at war” with Queen Camilla!
As per RadarOnline.com, the Prince of Wales is at odds with Queen Camilla over King Charles’s workload, blaming her for not urging him to rest amid his cancer treatment.
It is reported that the dispute intensified the tensions in the royal household amid Andrew Windsor’s arrest and ongoing fallout with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, while King Charles is busy in a demanding public schedule despite some health improvements.
The insider said, "William has been urging his father to ease off and genuinely take a step back to focus on his health, but each time he brings it up, it seems to trigger tension because Camilla is seen as encouraging Charles to keep pushing forward with his public duties. It's becoming a recurring point of conflict between them.
They added, "The state banquet in particular really brought those differences to the surface. William was firmly of the view that Charles simply wasn't well enough to attend and should have prioritized rest, but Camilla was adamant that their presence was necessary, especially given the scrutiny the family is under.”
"They ultimately went ahead, but it didn't ease concerns – if anything, it heightened them," the source mentioned.
One palace aide said, "There is a growing sense internally that William now sees himself in direct opposition to Camilla on this issue. The phrase being used is that he feels almost at war with her, because he cannot reconcile what he sees as her role in encouraging Charles to keep pushing himself when, in his view, his health should be the overriding priority.”
To note, William's relationship with Camilla had a bitter history due to her role during the breakdown of Charles' marriage to Princess Diana, who died in 1997 aged 36 in a Paris car crash.